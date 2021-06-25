Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $91.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.58. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

