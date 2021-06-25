Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

CE opened at $150.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

