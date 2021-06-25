BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after buying an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after buying an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.74 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

