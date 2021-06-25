Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 18,354 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 16.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avalara by 4,751.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avalara by 400.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Avalara by 2.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 793,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 3.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 731,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.21.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $222,417.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $162.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.96 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

