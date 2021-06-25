Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Duluth by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

