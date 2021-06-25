Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 18,100 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $36,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.