Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

XEL opened at $66.26 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

