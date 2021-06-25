ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,025 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.20% of ImmunoGen worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.76 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

