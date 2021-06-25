Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in LifeVantage by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in LifeVantage by 13.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LifeVantage by 52.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFVN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.72% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $51.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

