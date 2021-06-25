Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at $32,432,110.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,312 in the last 90 days. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

