Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $50,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

BNS stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

