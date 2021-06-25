PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,345 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.12 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

