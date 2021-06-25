Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 44,489 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 84.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,489 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 733,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after acquiring an additional 67,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.61. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,812,751 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

