Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.