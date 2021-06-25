WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WETF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.