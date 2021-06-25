Morgan Stanley Trims Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Target Price to $15.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.25 on Thursday. Sabre has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.