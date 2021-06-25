Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.50 ($64.12).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLJ. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

ETR:GLJ opened at €36.72 ($43.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Grenke has a 52 week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52 week high of €78.25 ($92.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.62.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

