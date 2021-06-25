Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,653 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 542,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 83,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.