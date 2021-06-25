Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,364 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 184.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,364 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

