Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,240 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 158,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 266.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29.

