Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 8,012 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $104.90.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
PriceSmart Company Profile
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.
