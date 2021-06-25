Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 8,012 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 8,012 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $710,744.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,547,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,940,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

