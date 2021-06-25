Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.47

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.47 and last traded at $131.31, with a volume of 597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after buying an additional 172,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 413.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after buying an additional 82,498 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after buying an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,636,000. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

