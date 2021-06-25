The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.72

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.72 and last traded at $99.68, with a volume of 176212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.