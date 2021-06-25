Insider Selling: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells $664,168.77 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

