Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 28,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 683,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

