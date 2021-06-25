Insider Selling: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50.

TSE:NOA opened at C$20.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.83 million and a P/E ratio of 13.62. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$21.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.50.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

