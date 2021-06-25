Linx (NYSE:LINX) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.57

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Linx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Get Linx alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.1127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Linx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linx by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.