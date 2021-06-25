Linx (NYSE:LINX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.57

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Linx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Linx by 978.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linx (NYSE:LINX)

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

