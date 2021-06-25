TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.41, with a volume of 92553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

