Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 4%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.27. Approximately 13,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,035,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.
In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.