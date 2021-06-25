MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “
MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.46. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65.
MamaMancini’s Company Profile
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.