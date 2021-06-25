MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.46. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

MamaMancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

