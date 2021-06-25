Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Down 4%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.27. 13,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,035,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 232.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.