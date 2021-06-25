Clarus Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF)

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

