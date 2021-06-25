Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Gold Royalty Corp. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gold Royalty from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, offers financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It acquires royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

