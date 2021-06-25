ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $894.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.57. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

