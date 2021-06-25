The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

