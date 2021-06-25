Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.58.

ROKU stock opened at $423.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. Roku has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 550.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

