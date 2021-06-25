Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

SWDBY stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 37.96%.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

