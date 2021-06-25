JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ratch Group Public (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Ratch Group Public from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RGPCF stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Ratch Group Public has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

