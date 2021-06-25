Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.50.

BBL stock opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after acquiring an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $116,346,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

