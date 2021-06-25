Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading Up 6.5%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 3,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 349,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

