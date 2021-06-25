Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after buying an additional 716,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on J shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

