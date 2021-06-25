Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

Shares of MTB opened at $147.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

