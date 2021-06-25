BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

