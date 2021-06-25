Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.59.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

