AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,784 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of AptarGroup worth $79,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 550.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.