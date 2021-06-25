Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $453,000 Holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Banco Macro worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BMA opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27. Banco Macro S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

