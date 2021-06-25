Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 1,094.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 171,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 156,872 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Five Point by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.41. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings, LLC will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Point Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, designs and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

