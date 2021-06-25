Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,960 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,960 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $78,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,488,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 147,436 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 146,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after buying an additional 135,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.