Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 112,637 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 94.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,637 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 192,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 208,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 740,317 shares of company stock worth $45,237,635 and have sold 669,822 shares worth $40,644,003. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $70.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

